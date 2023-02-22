MONTICELLO — Organization and efficiency is the objective for the White County Sheriff’s Department as some job descriptions and payroll requests were discussed by the White County Council Tuesday morning.

Jail commander David Roth spoke on behalf of Sheriff Brooks as the personnel requests were reviewed along with one payroll request. Currently Doug Downham is assisting the maintenance man at the jail in completing tasks. The Sheriff’s Department has budgeted for some positions that have yet to be filled partially because of positions not being needed or having sufficient force in place.

