MONTICELLO — Organization and efficiency is the objective for the White County Sheriff’s Department as some job descriptions and payroll requests were discussed by the White County Council Tuesday morning.
Jail commander David Roth spoke on behalf of Sheriff Brooks as the personnel requests were reviewed along with one payroll request. Currently Doug Downham is assisting the maintenance man at the jail in completing tasks. The Sheriff’s Department has budgeted for some positions that have yet to be filled partially because of positions not being needed or having sufficient force in place.
Downham’s current pay rate is $18.42 per hour and the hope was to give a raise of $.32 cents/hr to get Downham into the county human resources matrix for pay and insurance. Additionally, Roth requested a designated transportation officer who would assist in transporting inmates on a full-time basis, and work correctional officer duties when transport was slower. Brian Larimer is the officer that has been doing many of the transport duties.
Sheriff Brooks arrived into county council from another meeting, and supported what Roth had been saying.
“I’m not erasing any positions from the jail’s operation,” Brooks said. “We’re just trying to be as efficient as possible.”
“I don’t have a jail matron, and chief deputy, I see no reason to hire the positions that change with elections,” Brooks added.
Roth added that one of the recent hires for a correction officer position already knows she wants full-time employment. “She’s catching on quickly, and eager to learn,” Roth said of Michelle Henrick.
While Brooks was in the meeting, County Prosecutor Mark Delgado asked for an additional investigator for seven murders that will be going to grand jury. Pat Harper has worked with the sheriff on numerous instances, and the council accepted the recommendation as it was already part of the prosecutor’s budget.