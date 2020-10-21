Wal-Mart #2771, 1088 W. Broadway St., Monticello; Inspected Sept. 2: No violations this inspection.
Family Dollar, 100 S. Prairie St., Brookston; Inspected Sept. 3: No violations this inspection.
Family Dollar, 701 N. Market St., Monon; Inspected Sept. 3: No violations this inspection.
Chalmers Petroleum, 5774 St. Rd. 43, Chalmers; Inspected Sept. 8: No violations this inspection.
Taco Bell, 1009 N. Main St., Monticello; Inspected Sept. 9: One critical and two non-critical violations: No foaming hand soap in dispenser at employee hand sink at time of inspection. To be corrected today. Star Pro Max Machine on left side toward drive up window needs cleaned on top; Small white panel above prep area on both sides needs to cleaned – has buildup. To be corrected by today.
Brookston Pizza King, 117 W. Third St., Brookston; Inspected Sept. 10: Two non-critical violations: Sanitizing bucket being stored on prep table next to food items; Wiping towels being stored on prep tables not in sanitizing buckets between use. To be corrected by today.
Monon Meat Packing, 402 N. Railroad St., Monon; Inspected Sept. 14: No violations this inspection.
Kroger J-138, 920 N. Main St., Monticello; Inspected Sept. 15: Three non-critical violations: Storage room behind deli – floor has debris; Mop area — mops need to be hung to air dry between use; Cleaning storage area – floor needs cleaned. To be corrected by today.
Frontier Elementary, 811 S. Railroad St., Brookston; Inspected Sept. 17: One non-critical violation: Brown vent cover in walk-in cooler needs to be cleaned — has debris. To be corrected by today.
Monical’s, 912 ½ S. Main St., Monticello; Inspected Sept. 17: Six non-critical violations with five repeat violations: Shelf next to ice maker is extremely cluttered and dirty; Lower shelf area next to ice maker is extremely filthy; Prep table – outside is dirty; Chest freezer needs cleaned and defrosted; All floors in prep and dish-washing area are extremely greasy and dirty; Outside entrance and curbing has trash and debris. To be corrected by today.
Jimmy O’s, 5658 N.W. Shafer Dr., Monticello; Inspected Sept. 16: Two critical, 19 non-critical and one repeat violation: Frozen meat and other items being stored directly on floor of walk-in freezer; General Electric Reach-In refrigerator has build-up of black substance on interior; All freezer and refrigeration units need visible temperature measuring devices; All air filters above grills and fryer areas are extremely greasy and have debris; Floor in prep area and dish-washing area is extremely dirty; Wall above three-bay sink area needs replaced; Three-bay sink needs to be resealed to new wall; Grill grease catches are all extremely dirty; Shelves in waitress area need cleaned; Lower unit in salad prep needs cleaned; Vent above pizza prep table extremely dirty; Wall above pizza prep table is extremely dirty; Raw meat being stored directly on floor of walk in cooler; Container holding red taco chips extremely dirty; Prep table at the end of prep line needs cleaned; Several items, equipment, buckets and any other items in kitchen and dish-washing area not being used must be removed; All equipment in kitchen and dish-washing area must be cleaned inside and out; All floor areas, under equipment and etc., must be de-greased and cleaned; Walk-in cooler and freezer must be cleaned; All items in walk-in cooler and freezer must be six inches off floor; Establishment is ordered closed until all violations can be corrected.
Jimmy O’s, 5658 N.W. Shafer Dr., Monticello; Inspected Sept. 17: All violations from previous inspection have been corrected. Permit re-issued for kitchen reopening.
Top Notch, 113 Third St., Monticello; Inspected Sept. 21: One critical and two non-critical violations: No designated hand sink in kitchen prep area; No paper towel holder for employee hand sink; Traulsen Reach-In cooler, in storage area, bottom has debris – needs cleaned. To be corrected by today.
CVS Pharmacy #6535, 831 N. Main St., Monticello; Inspected Sept. 22: No violations this inspection.
Harvest Time, 722 W. Broadway St., Monticello; Inspected Sept. 28: No violations this inspection.
VFW, 503 N. Third St., Monticello; Inspected Sept. 29: No violations this inspection.
Angler’s, 1828 Francis St., Monticello; Inspected Sept. 29: One critical and two non-critical violations: Shelving, holding dishes in storeroom, must have a smooth easily clean surface. To be corrected by 30 days. All refrigeration and freezer units must have a visible temperature measuring device; All spray bottles holding cleaning liquid must be marked with contents – Bottles on cart near bar. To be corrected by today.