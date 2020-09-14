MONTICELLO — There’s still time — but not much — to get your tickets for the annual White County GOP’s Lincoln Day Dinner event.
Ticket sales for the dinner at the Best Western Brandywine Conference Center end at 7 p.m. ET Sept. 16.
Having already been postponed twice because of the COVID-19 health emergency, the dinner is set for 6 p.m. Sept. 26, with keynote speakers Diamond and Silk.
Ticket packages include Silver ($60, one dinner ticket), Gold ($250, two dinner tickets and recognition), and Titanium ($1,000, table of eight with dinner, closer to stage, 30-minute meet-and-greet before the dinner, and recognition).
Tickets can be purchased online via Eventbrite at https://bit.ly/3kbCmhm. Tickets are also available by contacting White County GOP Chairman Shannon Mattix at at 219-863-2078.
“Diamond and Silk” — Lynnette Diamond Hardaway and Rochelle Silk Richardson — are biological sisters from North Carolina and are video “vloggers,” internet sensations, influencers, hosts of “The Viewers’ View” and “Diamond and Silk Chit Chat Live.”
The pair were regulars on Fox News shows including “Hannity,” “Fox News Sunday,” “Watters’ World,” “The Ingraham Angle” and “Fox & Friends.” In November 2018, Diamond and Silk were given a show on Fox Nation, the online Fox News streaming service.
Fox severed ties with the sisters in April and, earlier that month, Twitter temporarily locked their account over a tweet that criticized coronavirus crisis stay-at home orders and suggested that people should be “out in the environment.”
After their departure from Fox Nation, President Donald Trump tweeted, “But I love Diamond & Silk, and so do millions of people!”
The sisters have since created a new show, “Diamond and Silk Crystal Clear, which airs at 7:30 p.m. Saturdays on Newsmax TV.
The dinner was originally scheduled for April 3, then moved to May 16 because of crowd-size restrictions established at the time because of the COVID-19 health emergency.