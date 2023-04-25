Twin Lakes student page

Caleb Weiss, from Monticello, attends Twin Lakes High School is pictured with State Sen. Michael Crider (R-Greenfield). Weiss served as a Senate page in March.

 Provided

STATEHOUSE – State Sen. Ed Charbonneau (R-Valparaiso) welcomed the following local students to the Statehouse who served as Senate pages in March.

· Caleb Weiss, from Monticello, attends Twin Lakes High School (pictured with State Sen. Michael Crider (R-Greenfield))

Tags