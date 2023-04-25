STATEHOUSE – State Sen. Ed Charbonneau (R-Valparaiso) welcomed the following local students to the Statehouse who served as Senate pages in March.
· Caleb Weiss, from Monticello, attends Twin Lakes High School (pictured with State Sen. Michael Crider (R-Greenfield))
· Amber Johnson, from Valparaiso, attends Ben Franklin Middle School
· Kylie Thompson, from Winamac, attends Pioneer Jr./Sr. High School
Pages spend a day at the Statehouse touring the historic building, observing debates from the Senate floor and interacting with their state senator.
"I take great joy in welcoming students from our district to the Statehouse," Charbonneau said. "Serving as a page is a valuable learning opportunity that all Hoosier youth should consider."
Students in grades six through 12 participate in the page program on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays during the legislative session. Groups serve on Wednesdays.