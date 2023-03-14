White County Republican Chairman Shannon Mattix has announced a vacancy due to a resignation on the Chalmers Town Board. The candidate interested in filling the board position will complete the current term, in addition be a prospect for running in the fall of 2023 for the position and a four-year term.
Candidates to be considered must reside inside of the Chalmers town limits,be in good standing with the White County Republican Party at the discretion of the Chairman and willing to learn the role of a board member.