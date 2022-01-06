BROOKSTON — The Matthew Kevin Ostheimer Memorial Scholarship Fund Committee is now accepting applications for awards to be presented later this year.
Two awards of $1,000 will be awarded to Frontier School Corporation senior students who will graduate and plan to attend college.
A $1,000 award will also be presented to a home-schooled senior from within the Frontier School district boundaries who plans to attend college or trade school in the fall to further their education.
The scholarships are to help students during their first year of college. It is presented in memory of Ostheimer, whose life was cut short at age 19 in an accident in 2009. The fund has helped many students for more than a decade and is entirely funded by donations.
Applications can obtained at the Frontier Jr/Sr. High School office. Deadline for submission is March 1. Email completed applications to Cynthia Osthiemer at cyndyost@centurylink.net; or postal mail to 504 E. Third St., Brookston, IN 47923.
For more information, call Cynthia Osthiemer at 765-563-3780.