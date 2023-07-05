ATLANTA – Small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in aquaculture, and private nonprofit organizations in Indiana with financial losses due to damages from the severe storms, straight-line winds and tornadoes that struck the area from March 31 through April 1 are encouraged to apply for working capital disaster loans (Economic Injury Disaster Loans – EIDL) from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) to help with their necessary financial obligations.

“To serve the economic interest of the community, we have an extended application timeframe of nine months from the disaster declaration, which enables businesses to assess their needs before applying for working capital loans. As the deadlines to apply approach, we urge businesses to act now,” said Kem Fleming, director of SBA Field Operations Center East in Atlanta. The deadline for filing an application for working capital disaster loan is January 15, 2024.

