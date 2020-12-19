MONTICELLO — Working in the White County area, Jay Janke and his wife, Andrea, are the leaders of a troop of volunteers who give generously to the community with time and money when needed.
The assistance given through the year comes from the Red Kettle program at Christmas, collecting spare change from shoppers entering and exiting stores.
While some agencies have to put the money raised into central budget for administrative costs and rent, Janke says that without a physical structure to maintain, 100 percent of what’s raised in White County stays in White County.
“I get real joy as a bell ringer hearing the stories of how the Salvation Army has impacted the people who donate at the red kettles,” Janke said.
The official Red Kettle season began the Friday after Thanksgiving and will continue through to Dec. 24, he added.
“There have been increased requests for assistance since COVID-19 took hold,” Janke said. “We work closely with the churches in the county and the township trustees, as well as United Way of White County, to make sure we’re contacted as needed.”
Emphasizing that every dollar raised stays local, the sites where red kettles can be found in White County include: Kroger, Rural King, R&M in Brookston, and Walmart. Donations can also be mailed to: Salvation Army, P.O. Box 421, Monticello, IN 47960.
Salvation Army is also involved in the Angel Tree project with White County United Way and works closely with the area food pantries.
People interested in being a bell ringer for the Red Kettle Project should call 574-297-8547, ext. 8, or visit www.registertoring.com.