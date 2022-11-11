The familiar sound of bells ringing during the holiday season will begin soon at area merchants and the Salvation Army is seeking bell ringers. The White County Salvation Army is proud to announce that their Red Kettle campaign will begin on Friday, Nov. 25, and run through Christmas Eve on Dec 24.
The Red Kettle campaign is the primary funding source of the White County Salvation Army. The money collected during the Red Kettle Campaign makes it possible for the Salvation Army to assist people in our community throughout the entire year.