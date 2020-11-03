IDAVILLE — While the ability to be active is a challenge because of the COVID-19 health emergency, it’s possible to get in a little exercise this weekend.
Cosgray Christmas Tree Farm and its sprawling 200 acres will be the site Nov. 7 of the fourth annual Rudolph Rumble 5K run and one-mile walk.
Same-day registration begins at 8 a.m., with the run and walk beginning at 9 a.m. at the tree farm. Preregistration is also being accepted online at https://racewire.com/register.php?id=11673.
Cost is $25 and runners will receive a long-sleeve T-shirt, bib and timing chip.
The event began in 2016, with the Cosgrays making their initial donation to the Monticello Honor Guard. The event was so successful, plans for the following year’s event was a given, Cindy Cosgray said. She and her husband, Mark, are owners of the farm.
“We always have wanted this to be a charity event,” Cindy said. “Our son-in-law is a Marine, so we wanted to support military veteran activities.”
Employees Amy and Scott Mathews have been active coordinators with the Cosgrays. Air Indiana skydiving show will be performing and bringing the US, state and the POW flags.
Since the second year of the event, the Rudolph Rumble has raised money for the Mary T. Klinker Veterans Resource Center in Lafayette. Klinker was a Vietnam veteran from the Lafayette area.
In 1974, the Vietnam War was ending and in an act of pure humanity, President Gerald Ford announced a mission that would be known as “Operation Babylift.” This mission’s purpose was to evacuate more than 2,000 orphaned children from Saigon.
Capt. Mary T. Klinker was enlisted as a flight nurse responsible for caring for the children during their transport to the Philippines.
Unfortunately, on April 4, 1975, the inaugural Operation Babylift flight ended in tragedy crashing within minutes of take-off, killing 138 of the 314 on board. One hundred and thirty-eight infants, flight crew and caregivers died in the Operation Babylift plane crash including Klinker.
Klinker was 27 when she died and was the last nurse and the only member of the US Air Force Nurse Corps to be killed in Vietnam. She was posthumously awarded the Airman’s Medal for Heroism and the Meritorious Service Medal and is listed on the Vietnam Veterans’ Memorial in Washington DC.
The facility offers services statewide for any veterans experiencing mental health concerns or help assimilating back into civilian life. It is housed with the Lafayette Urban Ministries.
In addition to supporting the Klinker Resource Center, there will be a pancake breakfast and a book signing in the gift shop at the Christmas tree farm on Saturday.
Todd Zimmerman, author of the “Oliver Ornament” children’s book will be debuting his new title, “Oliver Doodle Dandy.” For every book purchased, there will be an exclusive additional book given with it.