MONTICELLO — Part of the Rotary Club International mission is to serve when there is a need.
Karen Franscoviak, president of the Monticello Rotary Club, explained that helping the White County Boys & Girls Club is something she is happy to have a chance to assist.
Jack Faker is the chair of the group's Bingo committee and has coordinated the Bingo event scheduled April 7 at the Brandywine Inn & Suites/Best Western, South 6th St., Monticello. Faker said this isn’t the first time Rotary has hosted a Bingo to help with community fundraising.
“We have assisted with raising funds for the (Monticello) fire department, the police department, for equipment needs over the years,” Faker stated. “This is the sixth time we’ve organized Bingo to help a group in the community.”
Doors open 5:30 p.m., Bingo starts 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 and there will 15 games. Faker said that Hannah Losiewicz is the Pampered Chef consultant who is the source for prizes that will be given for each round of play.
“We’re giving an air fryer grill set, a nice cookware set for the final bonus rounds,” Faker said.” Then we have smaller product groupings for the beginning rounds.”
Dan Fry, the director of White County Boys & Girls Club, said he is happy with the help from Monticello Rotary Club.
“We’re excited for the partnership. It will be a big endeavor. It’s desperately needed at our new location,” Fry said. “We want to focus on a playground that encourages movement and challenge. We hope to have community members help with the install once all funds are raised. The total cost isn’t determined yet, but will be in the neighborhood of $45,000-$50,000.”
Tickets are available at the Monticello Mayor’s office and Premier Advertising (816 W. Fisher St., Monticello) or by calling Faker at 574-581-5461, Debbie Conover at 574-870-1217, or Franscoviak at 574-297-1277.