MONTICELLO — Think of it as The Amazing Race without straying too far from home — and less stressful.
The Rotary Club of Monticello’s annual Road Rally will be Oct. 11. It starts at noon at the Central Pavilion in Monticello City Park, where it will also end.
Cost to enter is $25 per person; registration will take place on site. Included is a T-shirt and a boxed meal at the end of the rally.
Money raised benefit projects at Monticello’s parks.
“That’s why there is Rotary Cove,” said Jack Faker, Rally for the Parks chairman and a member of the Rotary Club. “We’ve built gazebos, benches and a dock. We’ve done a lot for the parks.”
Faker said it’s important to raise money for the city’s parks.
“When you come into town, it’s one of the first things you see,” he said. “If you have a good park, you’ll see a lot of people using it — and a lot of people use our parks.”
So what is the Road Rally?
Participants will drive a predetermined course through the countryside guided by a series of clues as to the correct route. Teams consist of two or more people in any car with a working odometer.
It is not a race, but rather a test of observation skills and the ability to decode clues for directions on how best to complete the course.
“It’s just a nice Sunday ride. There are no gravel roads, it’s all blacktop, and it could take anywhere from 2-3 hours to complete,” Faker said. “Sometimes it takes people longer because they get lost.”
Faker said this year will be “nice” because the leaves on the trees are turning color a little bit earlier than in past years.
As participants drive the course, they’ll stop to answer questions or possibly complete an objective. Scores are totaled on the number of correct answers to the quizzes, as well as the calculated difference between when one should have arrived at a certain point as opposed to when one actually does arrive. The difference in miles that should have been driven and miles actually accrued will also be tallied into the final scoring.
“I know how many miles it is and how long it takes,” Faker said. “Whoever comes the closest is the winner.”
Prizes for first, second and third places will be given. There will also be a prize for last place.
Questions along the route will challenge participants’ ability to pay attention to their surroundings.
“It’s amazing what you see in the country, along the road, if you take time and observe,” he said. “That’s what I do. I see things and I ask questions about it.
“It’s an enjoyable ride along country roads on a Sunday afternoon.”