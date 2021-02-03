REYNOLDS — The turbines are now turning its blades at Rosewater Wind Farm.
The 102-megawatt farm is the seventh phase of Meadow Lake Wind Farm project. It has 25 turbines and was developed by EDP Renewables North America LLC, owners of the previous six Meadow Lake projects in White and Benton counties.
EDP is also working on Indiana Crossroads Wind Farm, a 300-megawatt project currently under construction between Chalmers and Brookston. It is expected to start generating power for NIPSCO later this year.
“White County has hosted wind farms for more than a decade and we’re happy to see the latest project, NIPSCO’s Rosewater Wind Farm, fully constructed and generating clean energy for my fellow Hoosiers,” said Steve Burton, White County commissioner. “The wind farms have provided reliable investments and a strong tax base for our county, and the economic boost from Rosewater Wind Farm was a bright spot during an extremely challenging year.”
According to previous reporting in the Herald Journal, 20 of Rosewater’s turbines have a rotor diameter of 360.9 feet while the remaining five have 446.2-foot rotor diameters.
Rosewater, which is jointly owned by NIPSCO, EDP Renewables and an unnamed tax equity investor, is projected to provide White County with $2.86 million in economic development payments over five years, along with a 10-year tax abatement.
By using a tax equity investor that is currently able to utilize the tax benefits more efficiently, NIPSCO is able to provide electricity to customers at a lower cost versus traditional ownership. This use of a tax equity structure is a first in Indiana and one of the earliest examples of a utility engaging in such a structure in the country.
“Our partnership with NIPSCO to build the Rosewater Wind Farm makes economic sense, it makes environmental sense, and it is the future of energy in America,” said Miguel Prado, CEO of EDP Renewables. “NIPSCO’s commitment to saving customers money by shifting away from conventional generation and rapidly expanding renewable energy capacity is setting an example for other utilities across Indiana and beyond.”
The wind projects were selected through a Request for Proposal solicitation that NIPSCO ran as part of its “Your Energy, Your Future” generation transition, which was announced in its 2018 Integrated Resource Plan.
NIPSCO plans to be 100 percent coal-free by 2028. That includes the scheduled 2023 closure of R.M. Schahfer Generating Station in Wheatfield
Part of that strategy includes adding 900 megawatts of solar energy generation via its Dunns Bridge I and II projects in Jasper County, and Cavalry Solar Energy Centers in White County. Those projects are expected to begin construction in 2022 and be operational in 2022 and 2023.