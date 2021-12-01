MONTICELLO — As part of the therapy dog pilot program approved by the Twin Lakes School Board during the November meeting, Roosevelt Middle School Guidance Counselor Deb Bishop will be sharing her certified therapy dog, Dibs, with the students in grades six through eight at RMS.
Dibs will begin visiting RMS this month, without students, to begin acclimating to the building and spending time in Bishop’s office in preparation for attending RMS two mornings a week during the second semester.
“The use of a therapy dog at Roosevelt Middle School rose out of our focus on Social Emotional Learning (SEL). We are in our third year of implementing a school wide SEL plan. We begin every day with a mindfulness activity,” Bishop said. “Our seventh- and eighth-grade students have completed the Mindful Schools Curriculum and our sixth grade is currently involved in completing the curriculum.”
Teachers at RMS begin every week by providing their students with a Second Steps lesson that focuses on CASEL’s five SEL competencies: Self Awareness, Self-Management, Social Awareness, Responsible Decision Making and Relationship Skills.
“We are also a PBIS (Positive Behavioral Intervention Strategies) school focusing on being safe, being respectful and being responsible,” Bishop said.
Bishop and Dibs began their journey in October 2015.
“I went to Almost Home Animal Shelter to just look at the dogs but when I saw Dibs, I knew we were a match even though he had been returned to the shelter two times after failed adoptions, and moved from a shelter in Kokomo to Lafayette, all before he was nine months old,” Bishop said. “But working together, we have overcome several behavioral issues. One constant with Dibs has always been his goofy, gentle and loving demeanor with people of all ages. Watching his interactions with my young grandchildren coupled with my passion for SEL and my student’s well-being, we set off on our path to becoming a therapy dog team.”
In January 2020, Bishop and Dibs began working virtually and attended private training sessions with Kassie Coverdale, Engineering Change: Canine + Equine Training, LLC.
“Kassie was not our first trainer. We had not met with much success in overcoming our behavioral issues with past trainers,” Bishop said. “It was apparent from the beginning, working with Kassie, we could overcome our behavior challenges and work towards our therapy dog certification.”
In July 2021, Bishop and Dibs earned their certification as a Pet Therapy Team through the Alliance of Therapy Dogs national organization.
“Adding Dibs to my toolbox of strategies to help students seemed to make sense and would enhance our current efforts to improve our focus on student well-being," Bishop said. “We have begun reaching out to parents gaining permission for their student to interact with Dibs, google permission forms have been sent by email and the link can be found on our FB page.
“Dibs will assist me in working with students individually, in groups and in classrooms. Dibs and I are ready to assist students with emotional expression, peer relationships, improving positive decision making skills, decreasing anxiety and the effects of trauma as well as improving self-esteem and self-confidence," Bishop continued. "I hope to use Dibs’ story to highlight how we have overcome multiple struggles to become a Therapy Dog Team to help students overcome their struggles and roadblocks to achieve their goals and improve their well-being.”