MONTICELLO — Twin Lakes Superintendent Deb Metzger announced the resignation of Roosevelt Middle School Principal Dr. Danielle Nicolino at the Twin Lakes School Corporation’s faculty and staff meeting Thursday morning.
“Dr. Danielle Nicolino has submitted her resignation as the Roosevelt Middle School principal effective Friday, Aug. 6,” Metzger said. “She has served the staff and students at RMS for the last four years and has made an everlasting impact. It is sad to see her leave, but she is ready for her next chapter in life being the principal of an elementary school in Philadelphia. I will forever be one of her biggest supporters and cheerleaders.”
Twin Lakes School Corporation will begin the 2021-22 academic year on Aug. 9.
In a Facebook message posted by Dr. Nicolino, she said it was with “an extremely heavy heart” that she announce her resignation from Roosevelt.
“Over the past four years, I have grown so close to all of you and this town has become my family,” Nicolino stated. “It has been wonderful getting to know all of you personally and to help my students learn and grow. Unfortunately, my time here has come to an end. I have accepted a position back in Pennsylvania as an elementary principal. This opportunity will give me a chance to be closer to my family and help another school, staff, and students grow in my favorite topic: SEL.”
SEL, or social-emotional learning, is the process of developing the self-awareness, self-control, and interpersonal skills vital for school, work and life success.
During an executive session Aug. 4 after a special school board meeting, Steve Snyder was named interim principal at Roosevelt Middle School until a permanent replacement is hired. Snyder has 40 years experience and is a former assistant principal at the school.
Snyder began his interim position Aug. 5.
“I know the person replacing Dr. Nic has big shoes to fill, but I am confident that what has been put in place will continue to flourish due to the lasting impact of Dr. Nicolino’s leadership,” Metzger said.
In her social media post, Nicolino thanked parents for their four years of love and support.
“You truly embraced me and partnered with me to make RMS the best place to be for your children,” she wrote. “My students, I am so sorry and so sad to leave you. You all know how much I love you and always will. … I will miss you all so much! I promise to carry all of you in my heart always.
“Remember that you are all amazing and you will be successful in all that you do. I just know it. Make good choices. Be mindful and just breathe. I will forever have TL Pride and will hold Roosevelt in my heart always.”
Nicolino said it with sadness that she leaves Twin Lakes, but now has the chance to return home to be closer to family.
“I am grateful for the time I have spent at Roosevelt and will always have a place in my heart for the children, families, and members of this community,” she said.