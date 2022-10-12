CARROLL COUNTY — With the help of a donation of Yaskawa manufacturing robots from Subaru of Indiana Automobiles there will be a new course offering for the region. The partnership, which is made up of the Delphi Community School Corporation and Indian Trails Career Co-op will be launching the new robotics and advanced manufacturing class in Delphi. The course work is part of a Next Level Pathways curriculum that will be established to serve the 6-county region.
Indian Trails Career Cooperative provides administrative and logistical support to the 11 schools in the coop. The 11 schools are Benton Central, Carroll, Delphi, Frontier, North Newton, North White, Rensselaer Central, South Newton, Tri-County, Twin Lakes, and West Central.
James Stradling, Director of Indian Trails stated, “We are excited about the donations for the Robotics and Advanced Manufacturing career pathways. While Delphi will be the host school for the program, if there are seats available, other schools in the coop may start sending students to Delphi for the program.”
Indian Trails works to help schools to prepare students for a variety of careers; entry level right after high school, technical training or post-secondary education. “What a great way to offer the training and technical skills needed for a variety of employers in and around Carroll County," Stradling said.
With the help of grants, Delphi Community High School will have the use of several Mitsubishi trainers that will help students with programming skills that are used in today’s advanced manufacturing fields. Additionally, students will be working on electrical, hydraulics, and pneumatics learning skills trainers. They will have the opportunity to learn among other areas, as well.
Ann-Marie Circle, Delphi Community High School superintendent stated, “I am excited to incorporate manufacturing into our curriculum. Through our manufacturing program at Delphi Community School Corporation, students will have the opportunities to learn about the field of manufacturing, learn skills to prepare them for jobs, and walk out of our school corporation prepared to transition into current manufacturing jobs in the community."
“This program directly addresses the current and future needs of our workforce. With employers like Indiana Packers, SIA, Stellantis, and most recently Samsung and Skywater in our region, we need to address the K-12 pathways for employment. It is widely known that robotics and automation in the manufacturing process are critically important. It is exciting to see our community become a leader in providing cutting-edge educational pathways for our students,” said Jake Adams, executive director, Carroll County Economic Development Corporation.
Other funding partners include the Carroll County Community Foundation and the Carroll County Redevelopment Commission. Once fully built, the class will offer a host of training opportunities to include coding, computer diagnostics, programing, and maintenance troubleshooting, as well as future curriculum implementation in megatronics and micro-electronics.