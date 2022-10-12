Robot in manufacturing

CARROLL COUNTY — With the help of a donation of Yaskawa manufacturing robots from Subaru of Indiana Automobiles there will be a new course offering for the region. The partnership, which is made up of the Delphi Community School Corporation and Indian Trails Career Co-op will be launching the new robotics and advanced manufacturing class in Delphi. The course work is part of a Next Level Pathways curriculum that will be established to serve the 6-county region.

Indian Trails Career Cooperative provides administrative and logistical support to the 11 schools in the coop. The 11 schools are Benton Central, Carroll, Delphi, Frontier, North Newton, North White, Rensselaer Central, South Newton, Tri-County, Twin Lakes, and West Central.

