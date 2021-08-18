MONON — The Indiana Department of Transportation announces a seal coating operation for U.S. 421 between State Road 16 and State Road 114 beginning next week.
There will be soft road closure on or about Aug. 23 of State Road 16 in this location, with local access maintained through traffic control. Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek an alternate route using other state roads.
The official detour will follow State Road 16, U.S. 231 and State Road 114.
This work should take approximately four days, but the schedule is weather dependent and subject to change.
When seal coating, work is most often completed under road closures to prevent damage to both vehicles and the roadway. If driving through a seal coating work zone, drivers should take extra caution, drive slowly and allow additional space between vehicles to prevent stone chips from damaging windshields or paint.
During these operations, the existing pavement is coated with liquid asphalt, which seals cracks and provides waterproof protection. Aggregate is applied over the seal coat. Once the seal coat has cured, crews will sweep the highway clear of loose stone, apply a fog seal surface coat and paint pavement markings.
This treatment is designed to extend the life of the pavement below by 3-5 years and lower maintenance costs. Seal coating is a cost-effective pavement preservation technique that is utilized across the state of Indiana, saving an estimated $6-$14 in taxpayer expenditures for every $1 invested in extending the life of a roadway.
INDOT urges drivers to stay alert near crews and follow traffic directions carefully.
Motorists are encouraged to allow extra time when driving through this area and should slow down and drive distraction-free through all work zones.