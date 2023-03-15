Residents of Jamaica Court came to Area Plan Commissionmeeting with concerns regarding the rezone request for Light Industrial to a parcel of land on 3863 S. Freeman Road/5303 E. Cherokee Ct. owned by Dave Jordan (dba NJ Properties 3 LLC).
Due to the proximity to residential properties and the concerns of safety to children, wildlife and water traffic, there were lots of concerns voiced by neighbors to this property.
Chris Shelman of Gutwein Law spoke on behalf of his client to explain that it is a loading zone for ripwrap /drywall materials.
Neighbors complained there are supply barges and pontoons that create noise pollution and supplies from site demolitions have begun to create water obstacles with rusted nails and other dangers.
As Board President Charlie Anderson directed the community members to comment, it was conducted by the board to limit presentations to concerns without excessive repetition.
Cary Barry was one of the first to discuss concerns saying there is a small earth mover that provides noxious fumes and noise. The sounds are loud enough that an Apple i-watch was giving the message to get hearing protection.
“I home office, for farming and privately owned company, and struggle to hear business calls,” Barry stated, “I’ve had to drive off my property to conduct my phone calls. We can’t hear when the windows are shut, and we can’t have windows open on a spring day without it smelling like a tractor has been running in the living room.”
The management of the property has debris on shore, and there have been issues with the barges breaking free and floating freely on Lake Freeman. It was stated the Sheriff’s Department and DNR were called to get the barges back to anchor.
Greg Vogel, local realtor and neighbor to the property, echoed the sound level. He mentioned the mobile home and RV parks will bring in many visitors and income to the area.
Steve Pollock complained of the items being burned on the property without supervision adding additional concerns.
Allan Jenkins stated that the ordinances are in place to make sure developments are compatible with the neighborhood. The 1929 cottage he owns is a retirement dream and he was hopeful to enjoy sleeping in occasionally. Since the Jordan Shorescapes has operated in the neighborhood, there hasn’t been an opportunity to sleep in.
“Escaping the noise can include its own set of obstacles,” he said.
While cruising the lake, he was at idle speed and damaged a wire on his boat due to debris that had fallen off of a barge. He said the debris could have shredded an inflatable raft.
Carrie Woodruff has been enjoying her family cottage for many years, and she’s concerned that the increased activity coming on the road will further damage the road.
After more than hour of conversation about dangers of this proposal, the APC commissioners asked that Jordan work up a plan to improve the current conditions before proceeding with the rezoning decision. They instructed him to put up a sound barrier and to follow ordinance guidelines.
This rezoning request was tabled until the adjustment proposals can be addressed more satisfactorily.
“I can’t deny these problems haven’t happened, but we’re going to work to be good neighbors,” Jordan noted.