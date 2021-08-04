REYNOLDS, Ind. — Tea is the second most popular drink worldwide after water. An average of over 3 billion cups of tea are consumed daily.
For centuries, tea was used only as a medicine. It took almost 3,000 years for it to become an everyday drink.
Legend has it that tea was discovered accidentally when a leaf fell in a Chinese emperor’s bowl.
These are just a few trivial facts known about tea. But if you really want to learn more about it, such as types, uses and medicinal benefits, Donna Yarema McCoy, also known as the Indy Tea Lady, is sure to have the answers.
McCoy has been hand-blending her signature loose-leaf teas for the past 17 years. She blends teas to help with a variety of maladies including anxiety, insomnia, infertility and mental issues, and has more than 75 teas called Brain Brews that help with alertness, energy, memory and concentration.
Her Brain Brews are made of Yerba Mate, which is believed to relieve fatigue, aid in weight loss, ease depression, and help treat headaches and various other conditions.
“I began blending the Brain Brew teas after an attorney that worked in my building (when I had my tea shop on The Circle in Indianapolis) started his morning with a cup of one my newly blended teas; he returned at lunch to get more saying that he had never been more focused and clearheaded,” McCoy said. “I also had several IUPUI students come to fill a thermos with my Brain Brews during final exam week.”
McCoy is recognized as one of only seven Master Tea Blenders in the United States. She has honed her craft with lots of practice but she learned her knowledge through family traditions.
“My maternal grandmother was a midwife in Nova Scotia, she used herbs to help her patients and aid in healing,” she said. “My parents followed the tradition of herbal remedies and did not go to doctors or use any kind of pills. I learned about holistic medicine from the women in my family.”
McCoy is particular about the ingredients she includes in her teas. She knows exactly where everything she uses is grown.
“My teas are completely pesticide-free and organic,” she added. “I grow most of the ingredients myself and the rest are wild-crafted from vendors I have known for many years.”
After spending years building her tea business in Indianapolis, McCoy moved to Reynolds when she married local resident Larry McCoy and decided to join him on what they call their hobby farm.
“Besides growing what I need for my teas, we also have beef, hogs and free-range chickens,” she said. “I have a tea shed on the farm where I do my blending and hopefully will be able to open a shop there soon for my customers to visit.”
For the time being, McCoy can be found next to “Betty the Corn Lady” at the Citgo Gas Station on North Main Street in Monticello on Friday and Saturday afternoons. She also has a Facebook group named Teapots ‘N Treasures where she posts her tea tips and specials.
McCoy is happy to share her knowledge and has presented “tea education” classes at several venues around the White County area. Her next tea class will be 1-3 p.m. Monday, Aug. 16, at Monticello Christian Church.
She is happy to share her knowledge and can be scheduled for a class by calling 317-687-TPOT, or emailing her at donna@teapots4u.com.
McCoy shared her favorite Bible verse is Mathew 6:21 … “for where your treasure is there will your heart also”
“This is what inspired me to take my love of collecting teapots and finding a concoction for whatever ailed you, into an opportunity to share my teas and knowledge with others.” McCoy said. “I never pass up a chance to help someone find the right remedy for an ailment or share the journey of my adventure.”