REYNOLDS — The Reynolds Town Board has recently went through a restructuring as new officers and committee members have joined the ranks.
But with new President Carol Hendress leading the group, hiring a new town marshal was the top priority.
Bill Peck, of Monticello, was sworn into his new position on Nov. 4. Peck has been involved in law enforcement for the past several years.
“I started my career as a corrections officer at the White County Jail in 2015,” Peck said. “That led to me serving as a reserve officer in Reynolds in 2017, then for the White County Sheriff’s Office under Sheriff Bill Brooks for the past two years.”
Peck, along with four other candidates, where interested in filling the vacancy left by former Marshal Mitch Michal.
“It has been a while since Reynolds has had a long-term marshal,” Peck said. “Eric Storm held the position for over 10 years but since he resigned, the position has only been filled for short periods of time.”
Peck hopes to change that pattern with long-term aspirations for the position and a list of goals for the community.
“I really want to redevelop the marshal’s office and focus on two things to start,” he said. “The first is ordinance enforcement and the second is community outreach.”
The Reynolds Town Board has had the first reading of two new ordinances dealing with the clean-up and beautification of the town. The first ordinance will address the excess of trash and other debris on properties and the second will identify unsafe structures.
The second reading of these ordinances are scheduled for the December board meeting.
“We are a new board and we know we can’t change things overnight,” Hendress said. “We are addressing needed ordinances and dealing with concerns as quickly as possible.”
Peck’s second goal of community outreach will involve organizing events such as car shows, recreational activities, educational youth programs and fundraising.
“There are many things the marshal’s office needs for it to function properly. The first is updated equipment such as radios, radar and computers,” he said. “We also could use a new car; the two we have now are both very high in miles and need some mechanical work. My plan is to hold fundraisers to help defray the cost of these needed items.”
Peck is also in the process of applying for a few grants to help the department with the purchases.
Although Peck has begun his part-time position spending a least 20 hours each week patrolling Reynolds, he will be heading to the Law Enforcement Academy for a 16-week training program in the coming weeks.
“White County Sheriff Bill Brooks and his deputies will be covering the area in my absence,” Peck said. “Sheriff Brooks has been very helpful during this transition, offering some of their excess equipment to assist us until we can purchase our own items.”
Peck lives in Monticello with his wife, Miranda, and 10-year-old daughter Elena. He also works full-time for Rogo Ag conducting robotic soil sampling. His hours at the marshal’s office are flexible but he is planning to be on patrol on weekends and to be available when he is needed.
“I have a heart of service and for my community,” he said. “I am excited for this new opportunity and to do everything I can to preserve the values of this unique community.”