BROOKSTON — The Indiana Department of Transportation announces restrictions on State Road 43 starting on or after Monday, May 1, for a bridge rehabilitation project near Brookston. S.R. 43 will be restricted down to one, 11.9 foot lane over Moots Creek. Traffic will be controlled by temporary traffic signals. The restrictions are expected to last through late August, weather permitting. This contract was awarded to Laporte Construction Company, Inc.
INDOT reminds motorists to slow down, use caution and consider worker safety when traveling through a work zone.