REMINGTON — The Remington Town Council has reverted back to virtual meetings.
One of the first items on the November meeting agenda was pool compliance. Although it is not pool season, the council discussed how to prompt residents to comply with pool and fence regulations.
“I think next year should be the year we crack down on this issue,” Town Manager Jonathan Cripe said. “I wanted to see what you all felt or recommended we do about this growing issue. We have a number of pools and what I call “pop-up pools” that are put up in a weekend that need permits and the proper safety fencing within our city limits.”
Cripe suggested people who are not in compliance and following the rules should not receive the pool credits for their water bill. The council agreed and motions were passed that this was a good start to keeping the community safe and in compliance.
Cripe said more information would go out in the newsletter sometime this month.
In other business:
- The town also discussed raising trash rates, which have not been raised in Remington for eight years. Current rates are $11.25 per unit, which is much lower than most towns in Jasper County. However, if the town does not raise its rates along with the trash contract they are in, the town will have to subsidize it in property taxes next year. The council agreed that rates do need to be raised and the matter was tabled until the December meeting. The town will be sharing public hearing information once the numbers are crunched and they determine what the increase will be.
- The council approved a donation to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department in the amount of $2,500 for new software.
- Resolution 2020-11-02-001 was passed. The resolution is in regards to the COVID-19 CARES Act money being deposited for the town. A resolution was needed to move the funds from the CARES fund to the General Fund to be used for police officer pay between March and September.