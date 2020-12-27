REMINGTON — The Remington Main Street Committee unveiled the winners of the first 2020 Spectacular Christmas Decorating Contest.
The contest was open to all residents and businesses within the Remington town limits. Prizes were awarded for traditional and non-tradition residential homes and a traveling trophy prize for the top business.
Eight hundred dollars worth of prizes were distributed among the winners.
The event was sponsored by Pat Berger, Andrea English, Susie Flickner, Town of Remington, Remington True Value, Remington IGA, Ms. Belle’s Pizza King, and the Homestead Buttery & Bakery.
The homes were judged by three Remington residents — Sandy Miller, Sherry Melchi and Natalie Hammer.
Transworld Consultants Inc. received the traveling trophy that they’ll get a chance to defend in 2021.
The winners were contacted and the official results were shared on the Town of Remington social media page.
The traditional decoration winners are:
- Julie Overbeck
- Steve and Karyl Kinsell
- Chase Bowman
The non-traditional decoration winners are:
- Brendan Myers
- Denny and Lana Miller
- Bill Northup
Honorable mentions were Mick and Susie Benner, Brian and Missy Tyler, Jeremy and Kim Sterk, Brad and Carla Ulyat, Matt Houser, Becky Yoder, Luke Neidlinger, Jesse and Dana Conn, and Jeremy Atkinson.