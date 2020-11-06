REMINGTON — Due to the cancellation of the annual Halloween parade and chicken and noodle dinner fundraiser events out of safety concerns for its participants, the Remington Main Street Committee has come up with a creative, new fundraiser and is asking for the public’s support.
The committee is selling a variety of poinsettia plants. They’re grown in Indianapolis by Schlegel Greenhouse and are between 16 inches to 20 inches tall in full bloom. Pricing for red, marble, white and ice crystal plants are $15 each, while the 36-inch Poinsettia topiary with ivy plant is $75. There is also a winter porch planter, 24-inch by 30-inch, for $50.
The committee’s goal is to sell 500 plants.
“This is just a way for us to support our community,” said Sandy Miller, executive director of the Remington Wolcott Community Development Corporation. “When we had to cancel the chicken and noodle dinner fundraiser, we started thinking of other ways to give back to our community. We wanted a fundraiser that was unique and would have a beautiful long-lasting effect in the homes and businesses of our supporters.”
Orders can be placed at the Town Hall, True Value, Homestead, Remington Family Dentistry, or with any Remington Main Street member. Payment is required at the time of order. The plants will be delivered Nov. 24 at the Remington Depot. Orders may be placed up until Nov. 16.
“Remington Main Street helps to keep the downtown beautiful with plants, Christmas decorations and more,” said Remington Main Street member Wendy Schwab. “One of our items to keep us compliant with the state as an active main street member is to have a fundraiser.
Schwab said remaining active is important because it allows the committee to access grant dollars for large-scale projects.
“This year, would you help support our goals by purchasing, or sharing this fundraiser for yourself, your business, or gifts for family and friends,” she asked, “or being creative in your own way as we work together to beautify our community?”
The Remington Main Street Committee has undertaken many projects recently, including the mural project at IGA, the depot restoration, Christmas lights, and helping decorate the depot for Christmas.