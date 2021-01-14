REMINGTON — Remington residents will soon see their trash service bill rise by a little more than $1 each cycle.
The town council OK’d an ordinance amendment for a trash service rate increase at its Jan. 4 meeting. The community is currently paying $11.25 for up to six bags a week. The new rate would increase it to $13.50 per week.
According to Remington Town Manager Jonathon Cripe, the raise will cover trash increases for the next three years. It will be the first time in nine years that the town has raised the trash rate. Without raising the trash rate, Cripe said Remington would be subsidizing trash bills with property tax revenue.
In other business, councilmen Bob Braaksma and James Stewart requested the council discuss mandating town police officers obtain a yearly physical in order to retain employment.
The town currently requires annual physicals for firefighters. Stewart and Brasskma shared why they believe the town’s police officers should have them as well.
“Bob brought it up to me and I totally agree with him,” Stewart said. “Regardless of the situation, I know from personal experience from being instant commander in Dayton, Ohio, for years, what your body goes through when dealing with an emergency. It’s very hard on you physically. And because of annual physicals, we caught a few things on a couple of our guys that probably saved their life. We caught it early and if we hadn’t, it could have been disastrous.”
“I have spoken with the town marshal and he is all for it,” Braaksma said, “and would like to see it for himself and his guys.”
The council agreed it would be something they will require for the 2021 year and beyond.
Cripe gave an update on projects that have been on the agenda. He said the new floor has been completed at the fire station; and the town will focus on fixing the north, south, east and west alley on Ohio Street in the downtown behind the chiropractor’s office and The Homestead.
Cripe said he received a quote to replace a town truck. After the discount, the total price would be $26,016.10. The council approved the purchase price minus either the trade-in or sale of the current truck.
The council also undertook yearly appointments for 2021. Susie Flickner will remain president and Stewart as vice president.
Committee and board appointments also remained the same, except the Kankakee Iroquois Regional Planning Commission (KIRPC) appointment as well as the tree and police committee. Cripe will now work with KIRPC, Alan Schambach with the tree committee, and Stewart is now the police committee appointee.