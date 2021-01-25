REMINGTON — The Jasper County Republican caucus has produced a new member of the Remington Town Council.
Dana Pampel, of Remington, was selected as the town council's newest member, replacing Pat Berger, who retired Dec. 30, 2020, after serving only one year of her four-year term.
Pampel, who was selected and sworn into office Jan. 13, will finish the remainder of Berger's term
Pampel grew up in Remington, graduating from Tri-County School Corporation in 2002. She then attended IUPUI, graduating in 2006 from the dental hygiene program at the IU School of Dentistry. Pampel works for Remington Family Dentistry.
Pampel currently serves on the executive board and entertainment committee for Fountain Park Chautauqua, as well as the advisory board for the Jasper Newton Foundation. In the past, she served on the Remington Community Park Board and Remington Water Tower Days Committee.
“I enjoy working in my community," she said. "I like the direction the town is moving in and I want to be a part of that.”
Pampel said she loves working with the community and people who live in it.
"I want to focus on the growth of the town, the school system, and the commercial industry in Remington," she said. "I also think I may be one of the youngest people who have served on the council and I would like to encourage younger people to get involved in our community.”