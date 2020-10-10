REMINGTON — The Remington Main Street Committee has canceled its annual chicken and noodle dinner this year.
After conducting its first dinner during last year’s Halloween Costume Parade, the Remington Main Street Committee moved to cancel the dinner since the parade will also not be happening.
Last year, the committee accepted free will donations and collected funds for projects such as murals, streetscape project, planters, lights and more.
Sandy Miller, director of Remington Wolcott Community Development Corporation, said at a recent town meeting the committee felt it was necessary to cancel the dinner since the costume parade was also cancelled.
“It has been a tough year fundraising because of the pandemic, so this was another disappointment for our committee,” she said, “but we felt this was the best choice. We look forward to thinking of other ways to support the community and give us ways to raise funds for other projects.”