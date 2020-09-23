REMINGTON — Add the Remington Halloween Costume Parade to the list of annual traditions canceled because of the COVID-19 health emergency.
The event, hosted by the Remington Lions Club traditionally attracts many participants and bystanders. Unlike other canceled events that have typically been live streamed or in which participants can attend virtually, this will not be one of them.
“Upon a vote by the Remington Lions Club, we have decided not to hold a Halloween Parade this year,” Lions Club Secretary Steve Kinsell said. “Doing so would violate the governor’s directives, and a good deal of common sense. The plans for our Christmas Parade are still up in the air, pending the progress of the pandemic.”
Although the parade is cancelled, Remington is moving forward with some Halloween festivities. The town council felt it was important to allow trick or treat in the town as residents see fit.
Trick or treat will be 6-9 p.m. EST Oct. 31.