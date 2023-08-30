MONTICELLO — White County has not quite processed the passing of John Roscka, owner and funeral director at Miller-Roscka Funeral Home since opening in 1997. He was very active in the Twin Lakes community, with his wife Teri and daughter Ashley teaching, as well as helping to run the concessions at sporting events, and he was an active member of the Twin Lakes School Board.
“This past week we lost one of our school board members, John Roscka. He passed away Friday, August 18, leaving behind a void that will be difficult to fill,” Twin Lakes Superintendent Debbie Metzger stated in Facebook. “John was an integral part of our school community, dedicating his time, energy, and expertise to ensure the success and well-being of our students. He served on the school board for nearly 20 years, advocating for educational excellence, fostering a positive learning environment, and promoting the overall growth of our school.”
Metzger continued, “Beyond his contributions to the school board, John was a long-standing member of our community. He was known for his warm and approachable nature and willingness to lend a listening ear or offer guidance to those in need. His dedication to our school extended far beyond his official role, as he could be found working the concession stand, emceeing the show choir competitions, running the sound board for school plays and music programs, and volunteering for various other school events leaving a lasting impact on the lives of many.”
Roscka was instrumental in getting the Every 15 minute program into area high schools every spring to help teach kids to be careful during prom and graduation party season.
Tony Deibel, John’s business partner for the last 26 years, will be continuing at the funeral home.
“I have been so fortunate to have been here working with Fred Miller in the beginning and John for the last 26 years, the best place to learn how to be a funeral director and know how to help people in their time of loss,” Deibel said. “Because of the industry, we often spent more time together with each other than our families.”
“It wasn’t easy preparing John for his funeral,” Deibel stated. “But I wouldn’t have wanted it any other way because John wouldn’t ask us to do anything he wouldn’t do himself.
Someone who wished to remain anonymous wanted to share that when she lost her son during COVID, there was no insurance and she and her daughter-in-law were prepared to pay for services, but Roscka told her family there was no charge. “That money has gone into my grandchildren’s college funds thanks to John.”
Deibel said Roscka made everyone feel like a best friend, a sentiment echoed by Todd Shriver, teacher and WMRS sportscaster.
“I really enjoyed being able to talk to John about local sports and what was taking place with local kids, “ Shriver stated. “There was never a sense of rivalry either, with his connections to Twin Lakes and my connection to North White. He will be truly missed.”
WMRS’s Brandi Page said she’ll miss John calling in on the trivia contests and sharing whatever was going on at the moment.
Finally, a few memories from his nephew Jake Reiff really helps to round out a story of who John was as an uncle.
“I remember the summer of 2013, when I was just getting started as a full time firefighter/paramedic for the Monticello Fire Department. Uncle John would frequently come up to the fire station in the middle of the night, sometimes as late as 1 or 2 o'clock in the morning,” Reiff began. “He would show up with food from McDonalds or wherever was open, as well as something cold to drink for my co-workers and me.
“When I asked him why he would come to see us at such a late hour, he would tell me that he knew we were busy running calls, and he felt it was his job as a good uncle to make sure we had something to eat and drink, because he knew we often didn't have time to join the rest of the shift for supper. Sometimes, he would just come to see me and chat about work, or whatever came to mind, all to make sure that I knew if me or my co-workers needed something, he would do his best to be there for us, that was just his nature.”
When Jake became a family man, he was grateful to have his uncle’s guidance along the way. “My oldest son, Blaine, was fortunate to know Uncle John for most of his life, and my youngest son, JD was able to know him for most of his as well. I'll miss the fact that they will never really get to know how good of a person he really was, and how he would always put the needs of others ahead of his own. You could learn a lot about how to be a good person, just by watching Uncle John interact with others, and that will be missed.”