Leadership White County (LWC) 2023-2024 will kick-off on September 20, 2023 with eight sessions planned as part of the curriculum. “Registration deadline for the 2023-2024 class is July 28, 2023” said Debbie Conover, LWC Chairman. “We will be accepting the first 20 applicants for this new session.”
“LWC will run on the third Wednesday of each month September through April from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.,” said Debbie Conover. “We will kick-off the program with a fun-filled meet and greet orientation at our Monticello Fire Department. This session will be full of networking and ice breaker activities.”
“The next six sessions will be designed to develop leadership capacity by providing a curriculum that includes both personal and community leadership development topics; present information about the county; increase involvement in government and civic organizations; influence positive change in the county through enhanced leadership; and build a spirit of unity throughout White County. Sessions will be taught by state, county and community leaders and specialists,” concluded Debbie Conover.
The cost for Leadership White County is $300, and the fee is due by the first session on Sept. 20. Participants may be sponsored by their employer or a non-profit organization. Employer Consent Forms are part of the application process. Applications are available at the White County Economic Development office, located at 124 A North Main Street in downtown Monticello.
To date, there are 198 Leadership White County graduates serving in public offices, on non-profit boards, and as volunteers in their communities. “We invite you to join their ranks and become a stronger, informed and more engaged leader,” said Debbie Conover.
For more information, contact White County Economic Development at 574-583-6557, dconover@whiced.com.