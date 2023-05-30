Herald Journal Local News logo

Leadership White County (LWC) 2023-2024 will kick-off on September 20, 2023 with eight sessions planned as part of the curriculum. “Registration deadline for the 2023-2024 class is July 28, 2023” said Debbie Conover, LWC Chairman. “We will be accepting the first 20 applicants for this new session.”

“LWC will run on the third Wednesday of each month September through April from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.,” said Debbie Conover. “We will kick-off the program with a fun-filled meet and greet orientation at our Monticello Fire Department. This session will be full of networking and ice breaker activities.”

Tags