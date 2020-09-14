INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Revenue (DOR) is starting to send tax bills that were delayed earlier this year due to tax filing and payment extensions related to COVID-19.
Bills for individuals who owe taxes will begin reaching mailboxes this week and continue to be sent through December 2020.
“All DOR correspondence, including bills, should be opened and addressed as soon as it is received,” said DOR Commissioner Bob Grennes. “Responding to or reaching out for help quickly is always the best action to avoid additional complexities and costs.”
DOR offers many options to easily and quickly pay taxes owed online 24/7:
- Individual customers can pay their bill in full online through DORpay at dor.in.gov. Payment options include Visa, MasterCard or e-check. Additionally, payments can be scheduled for a future date.
- Individuals that cannot pay their bill in full and owe $100 or more, can quickly set up a payment plan through INtax Pay at in.gov.
- Corporate and business customers can pay their bills in full online or set up a payment plan through INTIME at dor.in.gov.
Payments can also be mailed to DOR directly. Customers must include the taxpayer(s) name(s), Social Security number(s) and tax year on the check. Individual income tax bill payments can be mailed to: Indiana Department of Revenue, P.O. Box 7224, Indianapolis, IN 46207-7224.
Additional mailing addresses for other bill types can be found at dor.in.gov/tax-forms/where-to-mail-completed-tax-forms.
Appointments are recommended to make a payment in person at one of DOR’s 12 district offices. To make an appointment, visit DOR’s website at Appts.dor.in.gov.
Offices accept payment by credit card (MasterCard or Visa), check, money order or cash (exact change only).