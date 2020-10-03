MERRILLVILLE — White County Economic Development President Randy Mitchell officially accepted his 2020 Luminary Award on Thursday during NIPSCO’s virtual awards ceremony.
Mitchell is the first — either person or group/organization — from White County to receive the award since it was created in 2012 in celebration of the NIPSCO’s 100-year anniversary. It honors individuals or organizations that have displayed leadership in the areas of: Local Government Excellence, Community Leadership, Economic Development, Education, Environmental Stewardship and Public Safety.
“Randy has achieved a long list of accomplishments since his role as president (of White County Economic Development), which began in early 2013,” said Nick Meyer, NIPSCO vice president of communications and external affairs. “His economic development expertise and innate skill at building strong partnerships with county and state stakeholders has provided White County with a diverse mixture of attraction projects.”
A few of those mentioned by Meyer included the basic development of Mid-America Commerce Park between Wolcott and Remington, as well as working with renewable energy companies to expand the county’s wind farms.
Meyer also mentioned Mitchell’s work in helping secure a new buyer/owner for Indiana Beach earlier this year, after the previous company announced it was “permanently closing” the 94-year-old amusement and water park resort.
Mitchell expressed his gratitude for being chosen in the economic development category.
“I am extremely honored,” he said. “With all the talented professionals within our region that are engaged in transforming emerging economies to becoming advanced economies, I am grateful to accept this award on their behalf.”
The other winners included:
• Local Government Excellence: Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation
• Community Leadership: Mayor David Uran, City of Crown Point
• Education: Hobart High School Energy Technology Program
• Environmental Stewardship: Paul Labovitz, Indiana Dunes National Park
• Public Safety: City of Goshen
“The work being done in these key areas helps to create safer, stronger and more robust regions in northern Indiana,” Meyer said. “We applaud the outstanding efforts of these leaders, especially during this most difficult time in our country.”
On behalf of each recipient, NIPSCO made a $1,000 contribution to each award winner’s charity of choice.
In any other year, NIPSCO would have conducted a luncheon while handing out awards, with the winners speaking to a live audience in Merrillville. Because of the COVID-19 health emergency, officials decided to conduct this year’s ceremony online as a safety measure.