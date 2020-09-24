MERRILLVILLE — White County Economic Development President Randy Mitchell is one of six northern Indiana community leaders who will be honored next month with a NIPSCO 2020 Luminary Award.
According to NIPSCO officials, Mitchell was chosen for his overall leadership in expansion of economic development opportunities in White County. In the eight previous years of the award, he is the first winner of the award from White County.
"I certainly appreciate it," Mitchell said Thursday morning. "You're always happy to have someone recognize what you do. To say that I'm extremely honored would be an understatement. In economic development, there are a lot of talented professionals, just within our region here. I will be grateful to accept this on their behalf."
The past calendar year, especially during the COVID-19 health emergency, has seen Mitchell help bring in EggLife and Sweetener Supply to Mid-America Commerce Park in Wolcott; work to save Indiana Beach from a permanent closure earlier this year by locating a local buyer; and playing a key role in helping EDP Renewables expand its wind turbine operations with new wind farms currently under construction near Reynolds (Rosewater) and Chalmers/Brookston (Indiana Crossroads) — all of which contribute to the county's and local communities' tax revenues.
Mitchell also worked to establish a partnership between White County and the town of Wolcott to update and increase capacity of the town’s wastewater treatment plant, which will also benefit Mid-America Commerce Park and its attractiveness to new business and industry.
The Luminary Awards were created in 2012 to honor leaders and organizations for their outstanding commitment to strengthening local communities.
This year's winners include:
- Community Leadership: Mayor David Uran, City of Crown Point
- Education: Hobart High School Energy Technology Program
- Environmental Stewardship: Paul Labovitz, Indiana Dunes National Park
- Economic Development: Randy Mitchell, White County Economic Development
- Public Safety: City of Goshen
- Local Government Excellence: Fort Wayne Parks & Recreation
In addition to recognizing the winners for being a positive force in northern Indiana communities, NIPSCO will make a $1,000 contribution to each winner’s charity of choice.
This year’s awards ceremony will be conducted virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It will be 12:30 p.m. ET (11:30 a.m. CT) Oct. 1.