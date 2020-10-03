MONTICELLO —If watching cars getting crushed underneath the wheels of a monster truck is your thing, you won’t want to miss the spectacle that will be on display Oct. 3 in Monticello.
The Raminator is back and will be running over cars at Twin Lakes Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, on the northwest corner of Broadway and 8th streets.
For the sixth year in a row, there’ll food, fun and monster truck rides — although the public rides are around the dealership and not over cars.
From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Hall Brothers Racing will offer rides in another Raminator vehicle for $3. There will be a “bouncy house” for the kids, which will cost $1.
That and money raised through food offerings and a raffle will go to the Boys & Girls Club of White County. Bone Headz BBQ will also be donating 10% of its profits to the club.
The actual car crush will be 2 p.m. Saturday and is free to attend, according to Katie Johnson, marketing and advertising director for Twin Lakes Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram.
It is suggested that people use hearing protection, especially for those with sensitive ears and for the young, because the car crush gets loud.
Because of COVID-19, it is also suggested that people wear masks and maintain social distancing, per Gov. Eric Holcomb’s Stage 5 orders to help keep the virus spread down.
One of the event’s new attractions this WMRS, which will broadcast live from the event — including the actual car crushing by the Raminator.