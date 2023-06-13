MONTICELLO — Friday and Saturday, monster trucks could be seen at Twin Lakes Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram (TLCDJR) for the annual Raminator event, which benefits the White County Boys and Girls Club and the Mya and Stephanie Thompson Scholarships administered by the Community Foundation of White County. A special Raminator is set up to provide rides, from which all fee goes to both beneficiaries.
The Hall family, which operates the seven Raminators across the country, visits dealerships on behalf of Ram trucks, their primary sponsor. There is only one riding truck among the monster trucks in their , Tim Hall said. He has been working with the giant pickup trucks for 36 years. The racing Raminators are busy racing in the Monster Jam circuit over the winter months, then visiting dealerships to thrill the crowds locally.
With four scrap cars from Willie Mote Used Auto Parts, the racing Raminator demonstrated its ability to crush, smash and flatten as it climbed over the cars to the crowd’s delight Saturday afternoon.
The Herald Journal was among the sponsors for this year’s event, along with Madison Specialized Services, Vogel Real Estate, Ikonik Graphix and NIPSCO.
This Raminator was heading to Monticello in Illinois later on Saturday for another car crushing event, then on to Swinger, Wisconsin then Reading, Pennsylvania.
“I’ve been fortunate to do this for 36 years now,” Hall said. “It’s always a lot of fun.”
He was busy helping people up the portable stairs to get into the back of the truck and closing the tail gate for the ride around the dealership lot making quick turns to give riders a thrill ride to remember.
Children also had the opportunity to play in the Monster Truck bounce house, face painting and painting their own monster truck with The Crafty Plum. Chapmans BBQ fed the crowds who enjoyed looking at the trucks and merchandise while waiting to see the big truck in action or to take a ride.
The dealership has been bringing the Raminator to Monticello for about six years, always benefitting the Boys & Girls Club. Last year, the scholarship fund was added to honor the lives of Stephanie and Mya Thompson.