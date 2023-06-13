MONTICELLO — Friday and Saturday, monster trucks could be seen at Twin Lakes Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram (TLCDJR) for the annual Raminator event, which benefits the White County Boys and Girls Club and the Mya and Stephanie Thompson Scholarships administered by the Community Foundation of White County. A special Raminator is set up to provide rides, from which all fee goes to both beneficiaries.

The Hall family, which operates the seven Raminators across the country, visits dealerships on behalf of Ram trucks, their primary sponsor. There is only one riding truck among the monster trucks in their , Tim Hall said. He has been working with the giant pickup trucks for 36 years. The racing Raminators are busy racing in the Monster Jam circuit over the winter months, then visiting dealerships to thrill the crowds locally.

