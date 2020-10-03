MONTICELLO — The Dodge Raminator monster truck made its annual car-crushing appearance Saturday at Twin Lakes Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram — and it didn’t disappoint.
Hundreds of spectators turned out to take $3 rides on an alternate Raminator, grab a bite to eat and listen to music provided by WMRS Radio.
The vehicle entertainment was courtesy of Hall Brothers Racing, with driver Mark Hall posing for photos with fans, both young and old.
Hall, of Champaign, Ill., not only races in a number of series and special events, but travels the country doing dealer appearances and charity functions. In 2014, he set a speed record in a monster truck in Austin, Texas, going at 99 mph. Last year, he was a nominee for the International Monster Truck Hall of Fame in Auburn, Ind.
During the car crush, Hall performed his usual burnout maneuver, squealing the tires and creating a large amount of smoke, much to the delight of the crowd.
The event usually occurs in June but was postponed this year due to the COVID-19 health emergency.
Money raised from the monster truck rides, admission to the bounce house, a raffle and 10% of the profits generated by Bone Headz BBQ went to the Boys & Girls Club of White County.