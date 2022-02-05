MONTICELLO — Effective Jan. 28, Cathy Raderstorf was officially named Carroll White REMC’s chief executive officer.

Raderstorf has been acting interim CEO since October 2021, having stepped into this position upon the retirement of former CEO Randy W. Price.

“As we began the process of evaluating characteristics critical for a new CEO, it became quickly evident to our board that we had an outstanding internal candidate and needed to look no further," said Kevin Bender, CW REMC's board of directors president. “Cathy Raderstorf exhibits the strong leadership traits we were seeking. “She communicates well with our team and is highly respected by her co-workers. Cathy has a keen financial mind, and our board is excited to have Cathy lead Carroll White REMC into the future.”

In 2002, Raderstorf joined White County REMC as an accountant. In 2016, she became the director of accounting & finance.

A graduate of Twin Lakes High School, Raderstorf received an accounting degree from Ball State University and is also a certified public accountant.

“I am honored and excited about the opportunity to serve the members of Carroll White REMC in this new capacity,” Raderstorf said. “My goal is to continue to maintain and enhance the strong tradition of this cooperative. I think our mission statement says it well: 'Creatively enhancing our community through safety and service.'”

Raderstorf serves on the advisory board for the National Information Solutions Cooperative. She is member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and Indiana Certified Accountants.

Locally, Raderstorf is a member of New Hope Lutheran Church, Tri Kappa Sorority and is a board member for the White County Economic Development organization.

Cathy and her husband, Rick Raderstorf, live in Monticello. They have two children: Megan (Bryan) Foley and Lydia (Frank) Leach. The couple have one grandchild, JD Leach.