CARROLL COUNTY — Two economic development organizations are working with Purdue University to study the economic impact of last year’s reduced water levels on Lake Freeman.
The Carroll County and White County economic development groups have partnered with the Purdue Center for Regional Development for the study that will happen this summer. It will include an economic impact analysis on retail, tourism, entertainment and supportive industries in White and Carroll counties.
“The more engaged our community is with this study, the better we can tell the story of how important Lake Freeman is to our economy,” Jake Adams, executive director of the Carroll County Economic Development Corporation, said in a press release. “Currently, Jefferson Township (which mostly encompasses the Lake Freeman) is nearly 25% of Carroll County’s assessed value. I believe it is very important that we have a grasp on the impact.”
Lake Freeman’s water levels dropped dangerously low from about mid-July 2020 to early January 2021 when NIPSCO, following a federal mandate from the US Fish and Wildlife Service and the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, opened the Oakdale Dam to water the nesting grounds of endangered mussels several miles downstream in the Tippecanoe River. The action was triggered by a lack of rainfall last summer and fall.
Water levels were so low that people would walk, in some spots, from one side of the lake bank to the other on virtually dry land. The water has since risen back to normal levels due to abundant winter snowfall and early spring rain.
The Shafer Freeman Lakes Environmental Conservation Corporation, a local of home and business owners on the lake, have been fighting the ruling for several years and are working with USFWS and FERC to reach an amicable resolution.
“SFLECC has been promoting the environmental enhancement of our lakes since 1995. During this time, we have been frustrated with the slow and onerous federal actions to date that have caused irrefutable harm to the residents and businesses along Lake Freeman,” stated Randy Mitchell, president of the White County Economic Development Corporation. “It is vital that we have a professional assessment as to the cost that these delays have created.”
Adams said the primary goal of the study is to get a macro level picture of the effect that the reduced water levels of Lake Freeman have had on Carroll and White counties.
“In 2020, many businesses in the region struggled to keep their doors open,” he said. “The most obvious concern, conversely, is that recreational spending for Hoosiers began to hit record numbers during the pandemic.”
Adams asks visitors, business owners and residents who were impacted by the lowering water levels to reach out to local economic development organization or directly to the Purdue Center for Regional Development for information.
He said the study will be 100% confidential for those who participate.
“The whole community is affected when the lake level is down,” stated John Koppelmann, real estate owner in White County and a task force chairperson for SFLECC. “If our out-of-town visitors do not come to the area, they do not purchase groceries, gas, ice or eat at our restaurants, nor do they need their boat or wave runner serviced. When that occurs, those business owners feel the ripple effect, which, in turn, can affect what the business owner has to spend locally or influence their hiring practices.”
Dr. Roberto Gallardo, director of Purdue Center for Regional Development, said the study will help tell the story and help design strategic economic development policies to make the most out of the lake’s natural assets.
“Natural amenities are a powerful economic development driver in rural communities, not to mention its impact on the quality of place,” he said.
To participate in the study, business owners should visit https://pcrd.purdue.edu/lfbusiness; Homeowners may visit https://pcrd.purdue.edu/lfhomeowners; and visitors should go to https://pcrd.purdue.edu/lfvisitor.