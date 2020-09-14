WEST LAFAYETTE — Purdue University’s enrollment at its flagship campus is the highest ever.
This year’s total enrollment at Purdue’s West Lafayette campus reached a record of 46,114 students. This includes 35,122 undergraduates, more than 18,000 of whom are Indiana residents, and more than 8,700 of whom are considered domestic minorities.
The incoming class of 8,925 students includes 4,367 Indiana residents.
This year’s incoming class is the largest in Purdue history, signaling continued student demand for a Purdue education. To prepare for the larger number of students, Purdue has opened two new campus residence halls, a new science teaching lab building and additional dining retail food options.
Purdue enrollment officers credit the growth to the Protect Purdue Plan and work from faculty, staff and others to make the campus as safe as possible for the return of in-person, and hybrid learning options during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Our staff and faculty have done a great job in reaching out in a variety of ways to welcome our new students, especially during the uncertainty of the spring," said Kristina Wong Davis, vice provost for enrollment management. "That commitment, as well as everyone’s flexibility, is why we are experiencing such large interest in Purdue and what our students and graduates can learn and apply out in the world.”
Purdue also created an online option, which allowed 4,900 students – 4,600 undergraduates and 300 graduate students (included in totals above) – who could not be on campus to take courses completely online.
Four- and six-year graduation rates for students who entered in 2016 and 2014, respectively, increased to record highs of 62.6% and 83.3% — an increase over last year’s 60.6% and 82.2%. The one-year retention rate stands at 94% of the class that entered last year.
The mean ACT score is 28.7 on a 36 scale, and SAT scores are 1291 on a 1600 scale. The ACT average is unchanged and the SAT average is down slightly from last year’s record high. The average GPA is 3.60 on a 4.0 scale. Purdue also enrolled 93 new National Merit Scholars (1.0% of the incoming class).
Purdue’s minority enrollment continues to grow with 3,773 underrepresented minority undergraduates, representing 12% of domestic enrollment. Purdue now enrolls roughly 1,300 more underrepresented minority students today than it did in 2012.
Meanwhile, 8,737, or 28%, of domestic undergraduates are U.S. minorities, which also includes Asian American students. This is more than double the 4,140 enrolled in 2012.
“The fact that more than almost 90% of our students chose to be on campus is a reflection of the exceptional residential learning experience created by our faculty and staff," said Jay Akridge, provost and executive vice president for academic affairs and diversity. "They have gone above and beyond in preparing courses and facilities to deliver our fall semester safely and flexibly, including providing an online opportunity for those students who could not come to West Lafayette."
Summer Start, a direct-admission program created in 2015 by Purdue President Mitch Daniels to expand access to a Purdue education – especially among lower-income, first-generation and minority students who fell just short in the admissions process but are considered otherwise qualified to succeed at Purdue – welcomed more than 300 students to campus this year.
Early Start, a program designed for students admitted for the fall semester who want to get a jump-start on their Purdue education, had a record 654 students this summer. Purdue also launched the Emerging Leaders Science Scholars program this fall. The initiative is an expansion of the Emerging Leaders program created in 2014 to increase accessibility for underrepresented students.
Other West Lafayette campus enrollment highlights are:
- Graduate enrollment: 10,057.
- Professional enrollment: 935.
- Undergraduate residency: Indiana students, 18,032; U.S. non-Indiana students, 12,816; and international students, 4,274.
- Total enrollment by gender: women, 19,906; men, 26,208.
- Total enrollment by ethnicity: Black or African American, 1,300; Asian, 4,371; Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, 30; Hispanic/Latino, 2,673; American Indian/Alaska Native, 58; and two or more races, 1,697.
- West Lafayette, 46,114.
- Polytechnic Statewide, 807. Purdue Polytechnic Institute degrees are offered in Anderson, Columbus, Indianapolis, Kokomo, Lafayette, New Albany, Richmond, South Bend and Vincennes.
Numbers for Purdue University Northwest, Purdue University Fort Wayne and Indiana-University-Purdue University Indianapolis will be released later in September.