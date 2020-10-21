WEST LAFAYETTE — The inaugural Virtual Purdue Challenge 5K Run/Walk, that supports life-saving cancer research at the Purdue University Center for Cancer Research, has opened registration until Nov. 14.
The Virtual Challenge is in collaboration with Purdue’s first ever Virtual Homecoming.
The race, which is open to the public, can be completed at anytime and anywhere through Nov. 14. Registration for the race is $25 for students and $30 for non-students.
Options are available to become a team member and create a personalized fundraising page without running in the race. Participants who register before Oct. 20 can order an optional Virtual Challenge 5K T-shirt for $15.
In 2019, the 12th annual Challenge attracted more than 2,000 participants. With 100% of the proceeds going toward cancer research, the race has raised more than $974,328 for the cause since its beginning.
The funds give Purdue researchers the opportunity to pursue groundbreaking work and make an impact through discovery and innovation.
The 2020 virtual sponsor is Purdue Federal Credit Union. Media sponsors include Pete’s Custom Printing, Gold & Black, 98.7 Wask, B102.9, Solid Rock 93.5, The Hammer 101.7, and K105.
For more information, visit the Challenge website or the Center for Cancer Research’s Facebook and Twitter accounts.
Participants are encouraged to wear Challenge 5K or Purdue apparel and use #HammerDownCancer to post pictures participating in this year’s event for a chance to be featured on the Purdue Center for Cancer Research social media pages.