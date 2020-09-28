WEST LAFAYETTE — Fourteen Purdue students, including 13 student-athletes, have been suspended by Purdue University for violations of the Protect Purdue Pledge.
Katie Sermersheim, associate vice provost and dean of students, issued the summary suspensions after University Residences staff discovered the group having a party in a residence hall on Sept. 26.
Per the university Code of Conduct, students who violate the requirements of the Protect Purdue Pledge are subject to disciplinary action.
Sermersheim reminded students to continue to follow the Protect Purdue Pledge and Purdue’s student Code of Conduct.
“This virus continues to be the demise of many universities and academic pursuits,” she said. “The majority of our students are behaving admirably in following the Pledge and helping protect the Purdue community. For that, we are grateful, but we cannot let our guard down and must hold those who violate our community standards accountable.”
The students have until Wednesday to vacate their residence hall and may file an appeal of this interim action. Their names have not been publicly revealed.
“On one hand, we are glad to have had only two of this type of incident in six weeks,” said Purdue President Mitch Daniels, “but we will deal with any such violation with firmness. The fact that this episode involved student-athletes can make no difference. At Purdue, we have one set of rules for everyone.”