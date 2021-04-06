MONTICELLO — The City of Monticello, in partnership with the Monticello Redevelopment Commission and Monticello Parks Board, are working together to complete Phase 2 of the proposed riverwalk project.
The project includes a pedestrian trail from the historic bell memorial to the riverfront. At the riverfront, piers will be constructed for canoes, kayaks, and motorized boats on the Tippecanoe River.
A public meeting will be 5 p.m. Thursday, April 22, during the Monticello Redevelopment Commission meeting. This meeting will be a hybrid (in-person attendance and via Zoom) in the Monticello City Council chambers.
Contact Lori Cheever at mayorassistant@monticelloin.gov for online meeting information.
The Monticello Parks Board will be applying for the federally funded Land and Water Conservation Fund to help finance the riverwalk project. An environmental assessment will be conducted for this project, post state review. Portions of the project are located within a floodplain.