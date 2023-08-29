TIPPECANOE COUNTY — The Indiana Department of Transportation announces Prophets Rock Road is temporarily closed for bridge painting near Battle Ground.
Crews will be painting the northbound and southbound I-65 bridges over Prophets Rock Road. The work is expected to last through mid-September, weather permitting.
Bridge painting will also take place on 9th Street, requiring a temporary closure. Crews will be painting the two I-65 bridges over 9th Street starting on or after Saturday, Sept. 30, weather permitting. That closure is expected to last through mid to late October.
This project was awarded to Walsh Construction Co. for over $99.4 million. This project will add an additional lane in both directions from the Wabash River Bridge to nearly 2.5 miles north of S.R. 43. Work also includes widening the Ninth St., Prophets Rock and S.R. 43 Bridges, improving the geometrics of the S.R. 43 ramps. S.R. 43 will be resurfaced within the interchange area and a traffic signal will be added at the on I-65 southbound ramps at S.R. 43. The entire project is expected to be completed after late May of 2025.