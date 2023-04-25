INDIANAPOLIS – We are one week away from Primary Election Day. Indiana Secretary of State Diego Morales is reminding Hoosiers, to make sure you have a plan to get out and vote!
Hoosiers should check with their county election office for local voting location and hours. Hoosiers can check their voting status, find polling locations, and see a sample ballot at IndianaVoters.com On Tuesday May 2nd, polls are open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. local time. A valid photo ID is required to vote.
The deadline to vote early in-person is noon on May 1.
“Thank you to every poll worker, volunteer, and election official for your dedication. Your hard work is a big part of what makes our elections and state stronger,” Secretary Morales said. “I want to encourage every eligible Hoosier to make their voice heard with their vote,” said Secretary Morales.
There is a toll-free number established for any accessibility concerns or to report suspected fraud. Hoosiers can call 866.IN1.VOTE (866.461.8683). There will be a staff member answering calls from 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. on weekdays and 6 a.m.-7 p.m. (Indianapolis time) on Primary Election Day.