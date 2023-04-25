Primary Election 2023

INDIANAPOLIS – We are one week away from Primary Election Day. Indiana Secretary of State Diego Morales is reminding Hoosiers, to make sure you have a plan to get out and vote!

Hoosiers should check with their county election office for local voting location and hours. Hoosiers can check their voting status, find polling locations, and see a sample ballot at IndianaVoters.com On Tuesday May 2nd, polls are open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. local time. A valid photo ID is required to vote.

