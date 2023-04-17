MONTICELLO — Monticello’s Altherr Nature Park was the site of the first-ever Child Abuse Awareness Prevention Month fair sponsored by the Carroll White Child Abuse Prevention Council, United Way of White County.
Ambyr Wade, White County Department of child Services director, said the idea came about before COVID, “We had to put things on hold, and things opened up again.”
One of the local caseworkers Hanna Manahan was the main coordinator of events, Wade explained.
“We wanted provide an event with chances to share how to prevent abuse in the home and help families learn how to deal with the mental illness and emotions they are feeling,” Manahan said. “It’s really exciting to see how the community has shown up to see what we have here today.”
There was a variety of activities at the park and patrons were forced to park on the street when the parking lot at Altherr Park was overflowing, but the scene was smiles as popcorn popped at the Monticello Parks Department booth. There was a Mexican food truck, snow cones, and Frank Rupe Jr. and Frank Rupe Sr. were at the park giving lessons and having a jam session or two. One young lady was so excited by her experience with the Rupes, she was hoping to become a paying student at Frank Rupe Jr.’s Guitar School, here in Monticello.
Carroll-White CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates), Monticello Police Department, HGCF (Home-based Goal-focused services children and families), Lafayette chapter of Therapy Dogs International, White County Boys and Girls Club, as well as the Twin Lakes High School’s Kindness Club and Dr. Daisy-- the Twin Lakes’ High School therapy dog.
Samantha McAtee is the guidance counselor at the high school and handler for Dr. Daisy. A few students from the kindness club shared how calming it was to have Daisy was when stress crept into their day.
Manahan communicated later there were approximately 350 people who came to the event and enjoyed Altherr Nature Park on Saturday.