MONTICELLO — At 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, First Presbyterian Church of Monticello will gather in the sanctuary to remember, honor and pray for those who perished on 9/11, as a result of the attack on the World Trade Center.

It will also be for those who died later as a result of the attack, for those who were injured, first responders and others, and for their loved ones.

Bell ringing will take place at 8:46 a.m. Participants are encouraged to bring a hand bell for that portion of the service.

The church welcomes all who would like to join in honoring the fallen heroes, so that their sacrifice may never be forgotten.

