MONTICELLO — American Legion Post 81 will host a religious service to honor the Four Chaplains.
It will take place at 1 p.m. Feb. 3 at the post home, 405 E. Washington St. The public is invited.
On Feb. 3, 1943, four U.S. Army chaplains, also known as "The Immortal Chaplains," sacrificed their lives to save four of the more than 900 men who were swimming for their lives.
On that particular day, their troop ship, the USAT Dorchester, was on its way to Greenland when it was hit by an German U-boat torpedo and sank to the bottom of the North Atlantic.
The chaplains gave up their own life jackets to save the lives of others. This year marks the 78th anniversary of the event.
Those that gave their lives were chaplains Lt. George L. Fox, Lt. Alexander D. Goode, Lt. Johnny P. Washington and Lt. Clark V. Poling.
Monticello Mayor Cathy Gross will be in attendance to read a proclamation declaring Feb. 7 as "Four Chaplains Sunday" in Monticello.
The service will be conducted by Rev. Benji Riddle, of Monticello Christian Church. Brad Seward, music director at the church, will provide singing. The Monticello Veterans Honor Guard will present the colors. DJ Huddy will take care of the sound system.