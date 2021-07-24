MONTICELLO — American Legion Post 81 will host its "Canoe for the Legion" event from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 11.
The event features free canoe rides that launch from near the Norway Dam. Transportation will be provided from the American Legion to the launch site.
There will be a free luncheon available and drawings for prizes from various sponsors will be conducted at the American Legion pavilion.
Proceeds from the event go to support the many programs of the American Legion. This event postponed last summer due to the pandemic.