MONTICELLO — The American Legion Post 81 of Monticello is hosting "Canoe for the Legion" on Sept. 11 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
There will be free food, free canoe rides and free horse rides.
Visit the post at 405 E. Washington St. and transportation will be provided to the launch site south of the Norway Dam. From there, you will float or row your way back to the Legion.
The proceeds from the event will go toward scholarships, helping out veterans, and many other programs for which the American Legion provides.
Courage Rock Stables is providing the horses.