DELPHI – A tornado reportedly touched down around 8:30 p.m. Friday in rural Carroll County.
According to the National Weather Service, a possible tornado touched down about seven miles southeast of Delphi, or 15 miles north of Frankfort and was moving toward the northeast at about 25 miles per hour.
It was part of a severe thunderstorm that passed through the area at the time. The storms stretched from northern Indiana, through Illinois and into Missouri.
Carroll County sheriff’s deputy Jensyn Reef snapped a photo of what appears to be a tornado.
A National Weather Service meteorologist based in Indianapolis, who did not give her name, said Friday night she cannot confirm it was an actual tornado until more on-site data is gathered, which she anticipates will happen Saturday morning.
A tornado is a violent column if air that reaches the ground, while a funnel cloud is rotating air that has not reached the surface.
